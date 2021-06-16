Chambeshi remains bullish Nkana will survive

ROBINSON KUNDA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

WHILE there have been many results to indicate that perhaps Nkana should start preparing for enrolment in the Eden University National Division One, Saturday’s loss to Young Green Eagles was perhaps the clearest indication yet that the deposed champions could be out of their depth.

Indeed while they are not the first so-called big team to lose at Khosa Stadium in Kafue with champions-elect Zesco United and Zanaco also having lost there this season, the occasion demanded that Nkana show much more mettle. But that did not happen as they went on to lose 3-2 despite at some point crawling to level the scores at 2-all. Coach Beston Chambeshi can blame the playing surface or indeed just about anything, but the result is that his team is back in the relegation zone after Indeni managed to pick a point against Forest Rangers on Sunday. The complexion could have been more different and complex if Indeni had won. As it stands, Nkana are just a point below Indeni, the team immediately above the relegation zone. With a game in hand over the Oilmen, destiny is within