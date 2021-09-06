Chambeshi recalls 3

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

FOLLOWING the departure of England-based duo of striker Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu, interim national team coach Beston Chambeshi has beefed up the squad with three local players, among them Napsa Stars forward Jimmy Mukeya, ahead of tomorrow’s Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Tunisia at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The other players Chambeshi has recalled are Nkana midfielder Harrison Chisala and Red Arrows’ Felix Bulaya, who were not part of the team that beat Mauritania 2-1 on Friday.

FAZ communications manager Sydney Mungala confirmed the recalling of the three players yesterday in Ndola.

"Clatous Chama is already in Zambia but will join the team at 18:00 hours as he has to connect from Lusaka. Locals beefing up the squad are