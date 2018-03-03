Chambeshi promises ‘champagne’ football

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Algiers, Algeria

NKANA coach Beston Chambeshi has promised entertaining football when his side takes on CR Belouizdad of Algeria in the CAF Confederation Cup first round match on Tuesday.

And club vice-president Patrick Njovu has expressed happiness with the reception from their hosts.

Chambeshi said in an interview upon arrival at Houau Baumediene International Airport in Algiers yesterday that the Kitwe giants have come to grind a good result in the first leg.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/