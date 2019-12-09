Chambeshi leaves Nkana, set to join Simba

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

JUST a few days after returning from his rest, Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has left the 12-time league champions with reports linking him to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

On Tuesday, Chambeshi returned to drilling the team after taking a two-week sabbatical following his involvement with the under–20 at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they performed dismally, failing to come out of the group stage