Chamber of Mines hails Govt

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Chamber of Mines has commended Government for dropping the proposed sales tax and has since called for payments of value added tax (VAT) refunds on a month-to-month basis to reduce arrears.

Chamber chief executive officer Sokwani Chilembo said in a statement yesterday that there is need for Government to start the payment of VAT refunds on a monthly basis to ensure that the arrears do not continue to increase as the case has been in the past.

Mr Chilembo said mounting evidence showed that sales tax would have caused severe damage to the local economy, thus the removal is clearly in national interest.