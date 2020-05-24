Chamanga differs with ex-coach Renard’s best 11

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ADMITTEDLY, Herve Renard must have been brave to even in the first place think of publishing his best 11 on his own volition.

The Frenchman must have known that there would be a grave backlash not just from fans, but also from his former players.

Well, the backlash from his Africa best 11 has continued, with former international striker James Chamanga being among the first of his ex-players to disagree with his choice.

Chamanga, who was part of the Chipolopolo squad that won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, says a number of Zambian players deserve to be on the Frenchman’s list of the best 11 that he has worked with on the continent.

Chamanga, who is still banging in goals for Super Division side Red Arrows, feels Christopher Katongo, who captained the team at the 2012 Africa Cup, midfielders Isaac Chansa and Rainford Kalaba, and striker Emmanuel Mayuka deserved to be in his best 11.

“Chris had a great CLICK TO READ MORE