Chamanga diagnoses Chipolopolo ills

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola

VETERAN Red Arrows striker James Chamanga says the current crop of young Chipolopolo players lack ambition and hunger to succeed at the highest level.

The 40-year-old former international has bagged 16 goals for the airmen this season and is in line to win the golden boot should Zanaco’s Rodgers Kola and Adams Zikiru of Forest Rangers fail to match or surpass his tally in today’s encounter at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Kola and Zikiru are on 12 and 11 goals apiece.

Chamanga said in an interview that young players lack the passion and desire that come with donning the Chipolopolo jersey and need to put in more work if they are to succeed in their careers.