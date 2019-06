ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFRICA Cup winner James Chamanga says having players with the right objectives in the national team is more important than hiring an expatriate coach.

Speaking when he featured on the Hot FM programme dubbed Red Hot Breakfast Show in Lusaka yesterday, the former Zambia forward said he is not for the idea of engaging a foreign trainer for the Chipolopolo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/