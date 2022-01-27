Chama: Reeling from bad roads

LUCY LUMBE, Chama

IT IS a warm Wednesday morning and for Miriam, it’s business as usual as she shells groundnuts and neatly places them on a spread-out white sack.

She is in the company of four other women, each with four bags of 25kg of groundnuts to shell. Although it is only 09:00 hours, the women are visibly worn out as seen from the solemn faces they are wearing while going about their work. Every weekday, Miriam walks a distance of about 15 kilometres to town to have her groundnuts shelled, after which she puts them in small packs in readiness for sale in other towns. "I have been doing this for over three years now. This is my source of income. Every day I earn K40, which enables me to buy some food for my family at home," she says. Weekly, Miriam works for eight hours while resting on a concrete floor until she carries out all the work. "There are no jobs here in Chama, so I just decided to do this job because it supports my three children and myself," she said. Farming is the major economic lifeline for Chama, and the district mainly produces rice, maize, groundnuts, soya beans, sorghum and cotton. It is the home of the famous Chama rice, which is sold in other towns across the country. For Miriam and other locals, Chama district needs a good road network to transform into an economically viable region capable of creating employment opportunities for the people. Chama Mayor Gift Kumwenda is among the locals that feel the district's economic potential is hampered by lack of proper roads. Mr Kumwenda says Chama is lagging behind in terms of development because of the bad state of the road connecting the district to other areas. "We don't have a filling station here, and, as a result, fuel is bought from Chinsali and Lundazi and ferried here in drums. Fuel in Chama is sold at a high price because those who buy fuel elsewhere also want to make profit. "Currently we are not buying [fuel] at the exact pump price; in Chama we buy 2.5 litres at K70. One of the major reasons why we don't have service stations and such infrastructure is because of the [bad] road," he said. Mr Kumwenda called on Government to urgently commence works on the Lundazi- Chama-Matumbo road to transform it into an economic hub. Meanwhile, the nearby Chadiza district is worse off. The district has no single industry nor banking facility because of the poor state of roads. Albeit sitting on the economic corridor of the Great East Road and connecting Zambia and Mozambique through Chanida border, Chadiza exists in economic silence. Chadiza District Commissioner Raphael Phiri says the district lacks