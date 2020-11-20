Challenging Lungu’s nomination will be contemptuous – lawyer

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

UNDER the current Constitution, a person can hold office of President up to 13 years and so people

planning to challenge President Edgar Lungu’s nomination next year risk being cited for contempt of court.

Jonas Zimba, one of the lawyers in the Edgar Lungu eligibility case in the Constitutional Court in 2018, said in an

interview yesterday that a person can hold office for less than three years and two full five-year terms.

Quoting judgment number 60 of 2018, Mr Zimba said under the 2016 Constitution, holding of office and term of office are tied to each other.

In 2018, four political leaders, Daniel Pule, Wright Musoma, Peter Chanda and Robert Mwanza, sought the court’s

interpretation of what constitutes a term and whether or not President Lungu was eligible to contest next year’s elections.

“They (judges) even went further to say that under the current Constitution, a person can hold office for less than 10

years and can also hold office for more than 10 years.

“In fact, they said a person can hold office for 13 years under the current constitutional regime,” Mr Zimba said.