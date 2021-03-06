Challenge accepted – Tilyenji

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

THE coming on board of Anglican bishop Trevor Mwamba as aspiring UNIP president is proof that the former governing party has institutionalised democracy.

UNIP president Tilyenji Kaunda said in an interview yesterday that Bishop Mwamba’s challenge is not a threat to him.

Bishop Mwamba, who has lived in Botswana, UK and Germany, is back in Zambia to pursue politics and has announced his intentions to contest the UNIP presidency.

The clergyman will lodge in his nominations tomorrow at the UNIP secretariat in Lusaka. CLICK