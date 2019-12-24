Chalikosa talks tough on government vehicles usage

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

MINISTER of Works and Supply Sylvia Chalikosa has cautioned civil servants against personalising government vehicles because they are a tool for public service delivery.

Ms Chalikosa has observed that a lot of government vehicles are used for personal errands instead of being used to deliver services to the people of Zambia.

The minister is hopeful that with the formulation of the Government Fleet Management Policy, which was recently launched in Lusaka, abuse of government vehicles will be curtailed CLICK TO READ MORE