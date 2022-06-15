Chaiwa signs for Swiss side

CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

TEN years after striker Emmanuel Mayuka left Young Boys, Zambia defender Miguel Chaiwa has signed a five-year deal with the Swiss outfit and pledged to do everything to contribute to the success of the club. Mayuka, then a 20-year-old forward, was on the books of Young Boys when he led Zambia to winning a maiden Africa Cup title in 2012. After achieving glory with the Chipolopolo, Mayuka joined English Premier League side Southampton, where he failed to stamp authority.Prior to trekking to Switzerland, Chaiwa was featuring for Lusaka Province Division One side Shamuel, owned by Zambia striker Evans Kangwa.

