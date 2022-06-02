Chainama’s oldest patient to hit 90yrs

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THE oldest patient at Chainama Hills Hospital, which has nine patients who have never left the mental health facility, will soon be hitting 90 years of age,having been admitted as far back as 1968.The patient suffers from schizophrenia – a serious mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally.The condition may result in some combination of hallucinations, delusions and extreme disordered thinking and behaviour, which impairs daily functioning and can be disabling. People with this condition require lifelong treatment.Fortunately for the Chainama patient, his family has not abandoned him as they

However, the hospital authorities cannot allow him to leave the facility because schizophrenia is categorised as one of the major mental health illnesses.Chainama Hills Hospital spokesperson George Tafuna said altogether, the facility has nine mental patients who suffer from major mental health challenges