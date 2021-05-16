Chainama treats 10 alcoholics daily

CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Lusaka

CHAINAMA Hills Hospital treats two to three women from alcohol-related mental illnesses every day.

The hospital also treats about six to seven men in a day from alcohol-related illnesses.

Chainama Hills Hospital psychotherapist and public relations manager George Tafuna said alcohol abuse

and marijuana are the major reason for mental illness admissions at the hospital.

Mr Tafuna said there have been many mental issues at the hospital as a result of alcohol abuse.

“On a daily basis, the hospital treats about two to three women and six to seven men from alcoholrelated mental illnesses.

Most citizens have resorted to drinking beer in order to cover up their problems without knowing they are harming themselves,” Mr Tafuna said. CLICK