Chainama records ‘good side’ of corona

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

THE continued closure of bars and nightclubs has on the flipside brought a sigh of relief in the administration of alcohol-related illnesses with Chainama Hills Hospital recording a reduction in cases from over 600 in the first quarter to 369 in the third quarter of this year.

However, the number of toxic drugs abuse is on the rise, especially among youths aged between 15 and 30.

In an interview, hospital public relations manager George Tafuna said the health facility attended to 660 people with alcohol-related ailments in the first quarter and only 369 from April to date.