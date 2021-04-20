Chainama clears soldier

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

NIGEL Mwaba, the Zambia Army second lieutenant accused of killing renowned doctor Tasila Tembo, has a borderline personality disorder which is characterised by impulsivity and impaired social relationships. The condition belongs to a group of disorders which can cause an individual to behave angrily or aggressively towards people or property. Patrick Msoni, a consultant psychiatrist at Chainama Hills Hospital, however, has told court that Mwaba is fit to stand trial. The accused took plea yesterday and has denied committing the offence. This is in a case Mwaba is charged with murder, an incident believed to have happened between October 24 and 26 last year in Lusaka. Mwaba is accused of killing Dr Tembo, whose body was discovered in a decomposed state near Mikango Barracks after the victim went missing for some days. Mwaba, who was reportedly on the run at the time his lover went missing, was later apprehended at Dr Tembo’ s grave a month after she was buried. When Mwaba first appeared in court in February this year, he applied to be taken to Chainama Hills Hospital to be assessed for disruptive impulse-control and conduct disorders.

When the case came up yesterday before Lusaka High Court judge Wilfred Muma, the court was informed that Mwaba's mental state examination report was ready. Dr Msoni said findings show that Mwaba has a