Chain stores directed to engage farmers through mother body

TRYNESS TEMBO, NANCY MWAPE

Lusaka

TO ENSURE chain stores prioritise local agricultural products on their shelves, the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has called for a secured agro-output market through targets.

Last Friday, during his third national address on the coronavirus pandemic, President Edgar Lungu directed the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry to ensure that chain stores prioritise local agricultural products in their localities.

ZNFU president Jervis Zimba said for products where there is a deficit, Government should ensure that the volumes imported are agreed by all stakeholders to encourage farmers to