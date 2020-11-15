Chabula says Chipolopolo aiming to attack Botswana

MATHEWS KABAMBA,

DIANA CHIPEPO

Kitwe, Lusaka

IN A non-cryptic manner, Chipolopolo striker Emmanuel Chabula has said Botswana is no match for Zambia ahead of the two nations’ clash in the Africa Cup of Nations Group H qualifier tomorrow.

Zambia go into tomorrow’s match on the back of a 2-1 win recorded at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Thursday.

Zambia is targeting to complete a double over Botswana to ensure they put their qualifying campaign on track.

“Off to Botswana to attack and fire Copper Bullets at the Zebras in Match Day 4 of the 2021 AFCON Qualifiers on

Monday.

“Them and us know very well that ZEBRAS CAN’T SURVIVE A BULLET.

We will fire in all cylinders until the last whistle of Group H fixtures,” Chabula posted on his official Facebook page.

