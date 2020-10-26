Chabula replicates Kangwanda show against Ethiopia

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

ETHIOPIA 1 ZAMBIA 3

HAVING come off the bench to score a brace and help Zambia defeat Ethiopia in a comeback win in the previous game, coach Milutin ‘Micho” Sredojevic decided to start the exciting youngster Albert Kangwanda yesterday.

But by half-time, it was striker Emmanuel Chabula who had replicated Kangwanda’s role with his own brace. By the time it was half-time, Zambia were cruising 3-0 up, with Collins Sikombe having scored the other goal, his third under Micho.

Chabula’s inspiration is Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, who on current form is considered the best out and out striker in world football. The Polish striker is averaging a goal every 37 minutes in the Bundesliga. On Saturday, he helped himself to a hat-track as Bayern thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0.

Chabula, who interestingly started out as a defensive midfielder, could have followed suit at the Addis Ababa Stadium but he was substituted at half-time as Micho decided to have another look at the other players.

In previous matches under Micho, the Nkwazi striker has been guilty of