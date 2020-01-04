Chabula fulfils half promise

ALEX NJOVU, Edwin Imboela, Lusaka

NKWAZI 2 KYSA 0

STRIKER Emmanuel Chabula had promised to end his goal drought with a hat-trick against Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy yesterday, and while he managed to achieve the former, the latter never looked like being achieved.

It was a boring game that failed to produce sparks even though the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja mesmerised the fans with few tricks at half-time.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/