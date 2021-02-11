Centurion Law Group launches AfCFTA Impact Report

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

A PAN-AFRICAN corporate law conglomerate has launched a report that will guide businesses on various issues pertaining to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and how best benefits can be realised.

Centurion Law Group, which specialises on cross-border business and energy law, through its tax and investment desk, launched the AfCFTA Impact Report, which will provide critical business impact assessment, especially for multinational companies and investors conducting business in Africa under AfCFTA protocols.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the AfCFTA Impact Report is a guide to what businesses need to know about the continental bloc in areas including AfCFTA’s impact on movement and provision of goods and services and respective taxation outcomes.

The report also looks at business optimisation opportunities and customs and