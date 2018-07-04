Central tops maize, soya beans production

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

CENTRAL Province is projected to produce the highest tonnage of maize in Zambia in the 2017/2018 harvest season.According to the Central Statistical Office (CSO) 2017/2018 crop forecasting survey, Central Province will produce 466,877 metric tonnes of maize, followed by Eastern Province, which is expected to harvest 459,747 metric tonnes, while Southern Province will record 361,155 metric tonnes of the country’s staple food.

Muchinga Province will be fourth with 255,025, followed by Northern at 240,369, Copperbelt 174,461, North-Western 151,078, Luapula 103,896, Lusaka 97,192 and Western 85,108.