Central bank promoting legislation to achieve financial system stability

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) says strengthening micro and macro frameworks through formulation of a sound legal framework is critical in the promotion of efficient operations of the financial system and foster financial inclusion.

Governor Christopher Mvunga said the central bank is working on the formulation of sound legal underpinnings to support proper functioning of regulated entities such as commercial banks and other financial institutions.

“The bank is promoting developments in legislation to achieve financial system stability and financial inclusion mandates through sound legal underpinnings,” he said.

Mr Mvunga was speaking recently at the first legal symposium held under the theme ‘Zooming in on financial sector regulation’ in Livingstone.

The two-day symposium drew participants from Financial Intelligence Centre, Pensions and Insurance Authority, Securities and Exchange Commission, BoZ and commercial banks compliance and CLICK TO READ MORE