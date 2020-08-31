Central bank collects K600m more in Treasury bills auction

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
CONFIDENCE is high in the debt instruments market as evidenced by the over-subscription of Treasury bills (T-bill) by K600 million.
The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) was on Thursday on the market targeting to borrow K1.3 billion but instead raised K1.9 billion.
“The 18/2020 primary T-bills auction held yesterday [Thursday] was oversubscribed as anticipated with K1.9 billion awarded at cost,” Absa Bank Zambia Plc said in its market update issued on Friday.
Yields plunged across all tenors with a large drop of 150 bases points in 273 days tenor.
The 364 days tenor remains the highly sought after tenor with 64 percent of the CLICK TO READ MORE
