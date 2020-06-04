Central bank approves K2.3 billion for businesses to remain afloat

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has approved K2.3 billion for microfinance institutions and commercial banks to help businesses remain afloat amid the coronavirus impact.

Association of Microfinance Institutions in Zambia (AMIZ) president Jetty Lungu said loan applications valued at K4.6 billion were made by microfinance institutions and commercial banks and only K2.3 billion was approved.

“Sixty percent of the loan application approvals were from the microfinance institutions and disbursement of the funds has not yet started. Half of the funds were not approved because financial institutions need to demonstrate to the central bank how it will benefit clients,” Mr Lungu said.

In April this year, BoZ activated the K10 billion medium-term financing facility aimed at offering relief to enterprises and CLICK TO READ MORE