Central bank acts to cushion falling liquidity

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

AFTER a while of being absent on the open market operations (OMOs), the central bank on Thursday injected about K77 million in a bid to cushion falling liquidity.

The local money market saw a rise, although not at sustainable levels, resulting in the Bank of Zambia participating on the OMO, an activity by the central bank to take liquidity from a bank or a group of banks to boost money in circulation.