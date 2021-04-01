Cement prices to drop

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE prices of cement will reduce to about K110 following the directive by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The move follows investigations into the high prices of cement on the market, currently at K145.

CCPC, which has fined Lafarge Zambia Plc and Mpande Limestone Limited for price fixing, with the two cement manufacturing entities expected to each pay 20 percent of their 2019 and 2020 turnovers, has directed that they revert to the pre-cartel prices ranging between US$4.50 and US$5 for a period of one year.

On Tuesday, CCPC fined Lafarge Zambia Plc and Mpande Limestone Limited 10 percent each of their annual turnovers for 2019 and another 10 percent for the 2020 annual turnovers for price fixing and division of markets, while Dangote Cement Zambia Limited was granted full leniency for having cooperated with the