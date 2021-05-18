Cement prices still high

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

THE prices of different brands of cement are still ranging between K135 and K145 for a 50-kilogramme bag, over a month after Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) directed that prices should reduce to K110.

Last month, CCPC fined Lafarge Zambia Plc and Mpande Limestone Limited for price fixing with the two cement-manufacturing entities expected to each pay 20 percent of their 2019 and 2020 turnovers while reverting to pre-cartel prices ranging between US$4.50 and US$5 for a period of one year.

Dangote Cement Zambia was granted full leniency for having cooperated with CCPC during investigations.

The deadline to reverting to the pre-cartel prices was May 9.

A survey conducted by Daily Mail over the weekend revealed that the price of cement is still high.

At Kafulamanja Cement Supplier in Chamba Valley, a 50-kilogramme bag was selling at K140 for building cement and K145 for CLICK TO READ MORE