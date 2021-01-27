Cement prices soar to K134

TRYNESS TEMBO, KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

CEMENT prices in the capital city have increased by an average of 18 percent and the rise has been attributed to the continued devaluation of the Kwacha against major currencies.

The move is expected to affect the construction industry, which has over the years recorded growth.

Currently, the local unit is trading in the range of K21.20 and K21.60 on the bid and offer, respectively.

A check at five hardware shops in the central business district by the Daily Mail yesterday revealed that a 50-kilogramme bag of cement produced by Lafarge Zambia Plc is fetching between K134 and K140.

Before the price was increased, cement was fetching between K115 and CLICK TO READ MORE