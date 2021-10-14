Cement challenges to be tackled soon

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is committed to addressing challenges facing the cement manufacturing sub-sector aimed at reducing prices of the commodity, Minister of Commerce and Trade Chipoka Mulenga has said.

During a tour of Lafarge Zambia Plc head office and factory in Chilanga on Tuesday, Mr Mulenga said Government will ensure that the cost of doing business in the cement industry is easier, lower and better.

“The price of cement is high, and our people cannot afford it. This is not your fault, but it is a result of other factors such as the country’s power deficit, and stoppage of local gypsum production, forcing you to import.

“However, my Government has plans for you. We will address these issues and create a predictable industrial environment to make it easy for you to plan. There is a need for consistent legislation that will put an CLICK TO READ MORE