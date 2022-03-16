Celebrating RB, ‘President for all Zambians’

DAVIS MATAKA, Lusaka

THE outpouring of grief which has gripped the country is expected of a nation mourning a fallen patriarch so large in stature as the late President Rupiah Bwezani Banda was.

We celebrate the larger than life president for all Zambians.

One whose style of leadership caught the imagination of a nation, breaking every boundary of class. The poor, meek, hungry, voiceless and even those soaring in the higher echelons of power and social affluence. He inspired and won the hearts of many.

And for those who never knew him, if you ever heard or met him, you would love him too.

Having a bad patch in your life and doom and gloom spelt your middle name? RB was the man to set all your troubles away. In fact, popular word going round was that the man was so kind and considerate that on some days, you could see a halo around his head. Simply angelic! There is no problem he could not fix or help you sort out.

A unifier of sorts, a true father of the nation who embraced, embraced and even to the very end, just kept embracing.

And as the tributes of love, love and more love continue to pour in from near and yonder, we who dined on the same table and drank water from the same well; In our many tours of duty, those of us who slept in the trenches in the pouring rain together. We who celebrated life together can only stop to exclaim.

Awestruck! Bewildered! In a daze! In wonder and in amazement, that this iconic towering figure who walked in our midst as an ordinary mortal was in fact one of the most extraordinary men of our time.

Gone to eternity, a trailblazer leaving in his foot prints only the fond memories of an over-performing leader, RB has left behind shoes too big to be filled by any ordinary person.

They make very few of them kind of shoes these days and our consolation is that his legacy which stands in stark reality for all to see will always guide us.

How then do we mourn a man such as the 4th President of the Republic of Zambia was?

For all the accolades, the honours and medals he deservedly attained in his long illustrious career as a public servant, a celebration of his life would be the most apt send off. A dignified way to commemorate his life.

So mourn not fellow ‘mourners’, rip not your garments off or wear sack cloth. Black will be too grim a colour for a farewell. Instead, find a towel and wipe your tears, smile away your blues, Sing a praise song up to the heavens and thank God for a wonderful soul.

A President for all Zambians, many called him. There was never an aura of over importance around him. In fact, not even when he was President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zambian Armed Forces or when he interacted with the grassroots and party functionaries, his disposition was always that of a father figure.

Just as he managed the crisis that catapulted him to the presidency in 2008, or the hullabaloo of change of government after he capitulated in the presidential election of 2011, he carried himself with the grace and dignity of a statesman.

A deeply emotional man, his highs and lows were punctuated by complete opposite extremes. When happy, he exploded into roars of unstoppable hearty bursts of infectious laughter and when sad, he never shied away from publicly crying rivers of tears, soaking napkin after napkin of tissue.

The President whose life we celebrate today lived most of his adult life in public service, a pedigree of another colossus in Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

He plied his trade in the numerous responsibilities bestowed on him with diligence, tact and the cunning of a fox; the memory of an elephant and the agility of a hare; always leaving an indelible mark on what he did. In the words of the folklore world, he had the Midas touch because everything he touched turned to gold.

To go on about the impressionable marks and deeds that President Rupiah Bwezani Banda has left is not the problem. It is instead the failure to roll up his whole 85 years of goodness into two or three sheets of paper; that would be an undoing to his legacy and also to the many admirers and ardent followers of his illustrious life.

The story of President Rupiah Bwezani Banda has just begun. The President has passed. Long live Your Excellency Sir!