Celebrating abilities of radio

DANIEL SIKAZWE, Lusaka

DIVERSITY is the word that best describes the nature of radio – from its early days to modern times but in practice very little of radio today really lives up to the tag of being the medium for everyone.

On Thursday, the world observed the World Radio Day. The United Nations through UNESCO was urging broadcasters to embrace and promote pluralism and diversity because radio is a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse.

UNESCO makes it clear that at the global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium. This unique ability to reach out the widest audience means radio can shape a society’s experience of diversity, stand as an arena for all voices to speak out, be represented and heard.

The global body further encourages radio stations to serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programmes, viewpoints and content, and reflect the diversity of audiences in their organisations and operations.