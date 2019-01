TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) to develop a business development services curriculum at a cost of US$400,000.

Currently, the commission is implementing a strategy to add value to local resources by Zambians http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/