CEEC positions for chunk from K10 billion

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Citizens’ Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) will this week submit a proposal for bankable businesses for possible funding by the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) in line with President Edgar Lungu’s directive to grow local enterprises.

CEEC director-general Likando Mukumbuta is confident that BoZ will consider the commission’s proposal aimed at ensuring that those who apply for funding from it can access the central bank’s K10 billion financing facility.

Government, through BoZ, has provided a K10 billion medium-term financing facility as part of the measures to respond to the impact of