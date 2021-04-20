CEC tops, LuSE witnesses surge

NKOLE MULAMBIA

Lusaka

COMPANIES listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) last week witnessed a surge in market turnover of K285,078 from K76,087 the previous week. The rise in the overall turnover entails that the market witnessed increased market activity. According to the LuSE weekly stock news, overall trading activity occurred in 11 listed firms with Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) emerging the highest after 180,647 shares were traded with an estimated value of K195,245 in 82 trades. “In the week ended April 16, 2021, a total of 296,091 shares were transacted in 160 trades, yielding a market turnover of K285,078,” the report reads. This is in comparison with a total of 64,115 shares transacted in 79 trades, yielding a market turnover of K76,087 in the week ended April 9. Apart from CEC, Zanaco was second accounting for K59,461 after 95,334 shares were transacted in 20 trades, and Puma Energy Zambia managed K14,592 when 15,443 shares exchanged hands in 16 trades. Other companies that actively participated are Bata, British American Tobacco, Standard Chartered Bank, Zambian Breweries Plc, Metal Fabricators of Zambia Plc, Zanaco, Zambia Forestry and Forest Industry Corporation Plc and First Quantum Minerals. Meanwhile, CLICK TO READ MORE