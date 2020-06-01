CEC to stop electricity supply to KCM

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

THE Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) will today stop supplying power to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) following the breakdown in negotiations for an extension of the power supply agreement between the two parties.

But KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu says the move by CEC is illegal and tantamount to economic sabotage.

According to a statement by CEC yesterday, the power supply agreement with KCM expired on March 31 this year and was extended to May 31 this year (yesterday) through a mutual agreement by the parties.

