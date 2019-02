TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

COPPERBELT Energy Corporation (CEC) intends to expand the 66 kilovolts (kv) network from Ndola refinery substation to Dangote Cement plant in Masaiti at a cost of US$6 million.

The project preparatory activities and works will involve reconnaissance survey that will include maps and preliminary ground truthing, line firming based on the survey.