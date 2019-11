MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

THE Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) is conducting feasibility studies for the construction of a 350 megawatt renewable energy plant.

CEC senior manager for special projects Cassius Chongo said this during a presentation on alternative renewable sources of energy in Kitwe on Thursday.

Mr Chongo said the plant will be generating electricity through the use of solar and wind energy