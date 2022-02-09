CEC gets lions share on LuSE trading

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

COPPERBELT Energy Corporation (CEC) Plc was the best performer last week as the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) closed trading at over K28.55 million from about K8.6 million turnover the previous week. CEC accounted for a bulk of almost K13.17 million while the rest was shared among 19 companies that participated in 544 trades. The increase in turnover entails that the local bourse witnessed increased market activity.

“In the week ended February 4, 2022, a total of 14,301,180 shares were transacted in 544 trades, yielding a market turnover of K28,570,354.

"This is compared to a total of 1,387,654 shares transacted in 590 trades, yielding a market turnover of K8,684,471 in the week ended January 28, 2022," the LuSE weekly newsletter stated. British American Tobacco Zambia was second, accounting for K12.23 million, and Standard Chartered Bank Zambia at K2.78 million. Other companies that participated but their