CEC Africa shines on LuSE market

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

COMPANIES listed on Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) last week witnessed improved trade activity resulting in a significant increase in the overall turnover to over K10.7 million from around K16,700 the previous week.

Of the total turnover, CEC Africa on the quoted tier accounted for a bulk of K10.6 million while the rest was shared among eight other firms that participated.

Quoted tier refers to registered companies that trade on the local bourses.

The rise in overall turnover for last month entails that the local bourse witnessed increased market activity.

"In the week ending October 2, 2020, a total of 82,135,627 shares were transacted in 1,103 trades, yielding a market turnover of