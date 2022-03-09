CDH in equipment limbo

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

THE Cancer Diseases Hospital (CDH) needs urgent replacement of linear accelerator radiography equipment for people seeking treatment at the country's largest hospital for cancerous ailments. And Parliamentary Deputy Chief Whip and Kembe Member of Parliament (MP) Princess Kasune Zulu is concerned about the increasing mortalities due to cervical cancer. Speaking in an interview after attending the Teal Sisters Foundation 9TSF) breakfast meeting in Lusaka yesterday, CDH head clinical care Susan Msadabwe said the clinic needs new machines to replace old ones. "The current machines that we have are old. They need replacement. One machine costs a few million dollars [United Sates] dollars and we need at least two. Some radiography machines have been decommissioned and the one we are using has a lot of breakdowns,"Dr Msadabwe said. She said the hospital has more than 600 cancer patients on the waiting list which is increasing. "The machine is only able to take about 50 patients at a time because there is only one working properly at the moment, "she said. Dr Msadabwe is hopeful that Government and other well-wishers will help the hospital buy new machines. And Ms Zulu regrets that an estimated 70, 000 women in Africa die every year due to cervical cancer. "This is very concerning, especially that this is a cancer that is highly preventable and treatable if it is diagnosed early enough,"she said. Ms Zulu said the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2020 launched a strategy to eliminate cervical cancer and last year, a task force was set up to accelerate the elimination by the Commonwealth of which Zambia is represented by TSF. Zambia last year increased the number of cancer screening sites to 213 facilities from five in 2012 and more are required. From the target of 280,272 in 2021, a total of 239,619 women were screened for cervical cancer representing 85 percent. Ms Zulu called for the enhancement of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine uptake among girls between the ages of nine and 14 and frequent cancer screening by all females above the age of 15. "If detected early, cervical cancer can be treated," she said. Cervical cancer survivors Karen Nakawala, Rebecca Siambwati and Charity N'gambi testified the benefits of early detection of cervical cancer. TSF chairperson Chilufya Phiri called on civil society organisations and Zambians to support the fight against cervical cancer and other cancers in Zambia. CDH director and cancer control national coordinator Kennedy Lishimpi said Government has rolled out the HPV vaccine throughout the country. TSF is an organization for cervical cancer survivors which was founded in 2019.