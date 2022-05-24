CDF should quickly reach beneficiaries

WHEN the new dawn administration unveiled its inaugural budget, there was euphoria in Parliament particularly because the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation had been raised from K1.6 million to an unprecedented K25.7 million.

Indeed there was need for ecstasy among legislators and stakeholders outside Parliament because this was too good to be true.

The United Party for National Development (UPND) administration had just started walking its talk because President Hakainde Hichilema repeatedly assured Zambians that if voted into office, his administration would take money closer to the people. As an opposition political party leader then, Mr Hichilema was not amused that decisions on how funds for rural areas were supposed to be utilised were made in Lusaka and not by people themselves in constituencies. True to the UPND campaign promises, Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane announced the increased CDF allocation when he presented the 2022 national budget last October. The intention was for CDF to reach intended beneficiaries as expeditiously as possible and spur development starting from community level. But as Dr Musokotwane rightly put it yesterday, it is disheartening that almost mid-year, money for projects under CDF is still in bank accounts despite the first disbursement having been done early in the first quarter of this year. Government released K805 million CDF in March and K198 million in April but the money is still lying idle in banks because of bureaucracy among officers in the financial management chain.

Government is supposed to disburse more funds soon for the 156 constituencies of the country, but this money, too, is likely to pile up in banks instead of being released for project implementation. We are aware that prior to the release of K805 million, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development issued guidelines under which CDF is supposed to be disbursed for various projects. These guidelines were meant to enhance prudent utilisation of money and not for the funds to be marooned in commercial banks. Honestly, we are almost in June and the first batch of CDF is still in bank accounts! When are the projects under CDF going to take off if money continues being in bank accounts? Is this not frustrating Government’s efforts of decentralising CDF utilisation? No wonder Dr Musokotwane was displeased yesterday when he opened the Eighth Federation of African Institute of Internal Auditors in Livingstone. The minister ordered officers at all levels of CDF disbursement to deal with the bureaucracy which has hindered quick utilisation of the funds so that beneficiaries can easily access the money and start implementing projects in two weeks’ time. He was not amused because by making CDF inaccessible, people in dire need of it are denied the opportunity to access the funds all because of incompetence among officers in the financial management chain. “We should not hide incompetence in the name of following regulations [CDF utilisation guidelines],” the minister said.

One wonders how Government can even release the next allocation when the money it first disbursed is still stuck in banks.

Yes, the guidelines are necessary in ensuring accountability and transparency in CDF usage, but they should not be a stumbling block for intended beneficiaries to access the money. We, therefore, urge officers in the CDF management chain to speed up the process of ensuring adherence to the guidelines so that projects can quickly start being implemented for the benefit of constituents. The new dawn administration is in a hurry to take development to people in all corners of the country. As such, anything frustrating its efforts should be dealt with expeditiously.