CDF ploy exposed

MONICA KAYOMBO, Zambezi

SOME opposition Members of Parliament have crafted a ploy of deliberately not taking development to their constituencies using Constituency Development Fund (CDF) so that the electorate can shift the blame on Government for under-development.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela says it is disappointing that some opposition MPs are deliberately denying their constituencies development with the aim of making the governing Patriotic Front unpopular ahead of the 2021 general elections.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/