CDC Clarifies COVID Vaccine Guidance for Expectant Mothers

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

CENTRE for Disease Control and Prevention Zambia (CDC) country Simon Agolory says pregnant women are at higher risk of poor outcomes, including developing severe disease or death, if they get COVID-19.

However, he noted that decisions on whether pregnant women should receive the COVID-19 vaccine must be made on a case-by-case basis.

He noted that while all of the vaccines that have gone through rigorous studies and been reviewed and approved for emergency use by reputable regulators such as WHO have been shown to be safe and effective, pregnant women were not included in the initial clinical trials as per standard vaccine research protocols.

As a result, he stated that pregnant women must make a decision in consultation with their doctors on the advisability of getting vaccinated.

Pregnant women who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, such as healthcare personnel, may choose to be vaccinated.

Dr Agolory said that available data from pregnant women who have received the vaccine show no negative impact.

The current vaccines that have received World Health Organisation (WHO) emergency use listing and approval by other regulatory bodies include Pfizer, BioNTeck, AstraZeneca and Johnson &Johnson vaccines.

Dr. Agolory said these vaccines are safe for use in any country, including Zambia.

Dr. Agolory says there is need to put in place measures that will ensure accurate, reliable information on the Covid-19 vaccines is shared.

And Dr. Agolory said that research is on-going to assess the efficacy and safety of the approved vaccines for children as most of the available ones target people aged 18 and above.