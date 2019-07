DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

THE Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has welcomed the Patriotic Front’s ’s rejection of the National Dialogue Forum’s (NDF) proposal to re-introduce deputy ministers saying move was retrogressive.

CCZ is pleased that the ruling party has finally realised that some proposals do not mean well for the development of Zambia.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/