CBU students take on ‘privatisation dealers’

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

COPPERBELT University (CBU) students will not tolerate ‘privatisation dealers’ and politicians who do not believe in the ability of Zambians to run the mines.

Speaking during the launch of the ‘Zambia for Zambians’ campaign in Kitwe yesterday, CBU Students Union (COBUSU) president Lawrence Kasonde said Government’s decision to retain the majority stake in Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) is commendable.

Mr Kasonde said some politicians and those insinuating that Zambians cannot run the mines lack patriotism and do not mean well for the country.

“Zambians must not be cheated that foreigners love our country so much. The truth is that Zambia is for Zambians and citizens must be at the centre of developing the country,” Mr Kasonde said.

He said students should be major stakeholders in the running of the mines because they have the expert knowledge to run the mine professionally.

Mr Kasonde said, through the campaign, the students want to sign a CLICK TO READ MORE