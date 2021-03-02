CBU students support cyber law

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

COPPERBELT University students have thrown their weight behind the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill because it will help protect innocent citizens from being maligned on online platforms.

And the students have commended Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for deciding to publish a provisional voters’ register, describing the development as the right step to holding free, fair and transparent elections on August 12 this year.

Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) president Lawrence Kasonde told a media briefing yesterday that cyber space should be regulated to protect vulnerable people.

Mr Kasonde said COBUSU’s position on the matter is in tandem with University of Zambia Students Union and Zambia National Students Union.

“As students, we welcome the initiative by Government to regulate cyber space as a means to protect persons, including children, against cybercrime,” he said.

