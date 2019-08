NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

IN ITS quest to be a listening learning institution which leaves no-one behind, the Copperbelt University (CBU) has reduced the surcharge fee imposed on returning students from K1,500 to K150, for the damage caused to property during riots in April this year.

Various stakeholders had said the K1,500 penalty fee imposed on the students was harsh.