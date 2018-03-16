CBU reopens amidst protests

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THE Copperbelt University (CBU) senate has set March 25, 2018 as date for re-opening amidst protests by unionised workers who are calling for the resignation of their vice-chancellor Naison Ngoma.

The university senate had a meeting on Wednesday during which it resolved to re-open the higher learning institution in the next eight days.

However, unionised workers have vowed to continue with the protest until Professor Ngoma resigns as vice-chancellor of the university.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/